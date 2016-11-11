NLC Warns FG against Further Fuel Price Hike 

* ‘We’ll not be taken for granted’

*opposes $30bn foreign loan

*calls for national minimum wage review

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday in Sokoto in a strongly worded appeal, warned the federal government against any further increment of petroleum pump price months after government hiked the price to N145 from N87.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, threatened at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) of the union in Sokoto that NLC will do all within its powers to mobilize Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should government insist on any fuel price increase.

He explained that the current economic realities do not support further increment of petrol price given that no positive effect has been felt from the last hike.

“While Nigerians are still struggling to cope with the severe hardship imposed on them by the last increase in the price of petroleum products, there are ongoing campaigns and contradictory statements by the NNPC and government officials on yet another plan to review the template for the pricing of petroleum products.

“We are totally opposed to any further increases as we are yet to see the benefits of the last increase even as the current Minimum Wage Act has not been reviewed. It would amount to unleashing further hardship on workers and the poor if any further price increase is allowed,” he said.