Nigeria will Soon be Rice Exporter, Says Ogbeh

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is poised to satisfy the citizens with massive production of rice within one year.

He said this in Hadejia and Auyo local government areas of Jigawa State on Friday when visited the places to ascertain the level of rice production in Jigawa state. He then assured that rice production in the country is part of efforts designed to discourage the importation of the commodity.

He stated that as part of its programme to encourage state governors to key in to the massive production of rice, Jigawa State government will contribute over 1.2 million metric tons of the product.

Ogbeh was alongside the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Rice and Wheat Production who is also the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the host Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

They were all in Auyo Local Government Area on a tour of the massive rice farm.