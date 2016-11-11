Kogi’s Penchant for Satanic Rumour

The recent death hoax about the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was satanic, writes Abdullahi Yunusa

It is not completely wrong to affirm that Kogi and its people are never tired of grabbing the news headlines for the very wrong reasons. We fancy foibles and promote them as though we are cursed to perpetually remain in the dungeon of backwardness. We are the greatest enemies of ourselves. Lamentably, we engage in these retrogressive practices with smelly arrogance and braggadocio. Why are we the way we are?

It does appear that the most lucrative and thriving industry in the whole of Kogi State is the rumour industry. The industry was strangely silent for a long while, but came alive recently when some deranged, never-mean-well and vindictive characters clinically fabricated an ungodly story that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello had passed on!

The characters behind the story are manifestly elements that are still pained that a ‘nobody’, a ‘political underdog’ and a ‘small boy’ denied them the opportunity of feathering their political nests. It is indeed a product of sheer vendetta aimed at distracting the governor and his team from fulfilling his electoral promises.

This is politics taken too far. Everything is completely wrong with such move. Why plot evil against your fellow human being, who hasn’t offended you in any way? Why begrudge him for accepting to align with the decision of the leadership of his party? His action is in sync with what is expected of any human being. So, what could possibly be his offence? You expected him to chicken out and retreat into his cocoon? Gerrara here joor!

Undoubtedly, death is one of the phases of our earthly sojourn. All living beings are indebted to it. As stated in all Holy books, all living beings shall taste death. What no one can tell is the time, day, month and year. The how and when of death remain the exclusive preserve of our Supreme Maker. We truly have no say with regards to how long or short we will live here. So, it is unthinkable for any depraved mind to arrogate God’s power to himself by deciding the fate of his fellow being.

God’s ways are never our ways. He does things in ways and manners that please Him. Read this: my late Mum, who answered Allah’s call in June this year, was hale and hearty throughout the very day she breathed her last. No one had thought that she would die in 50 years to come. Her aged mother who has been bed-ridden for years and praying for death is still very much alive. The question on even my grandmother’s lips is: why did death spare her to snatch her dear daughter? But that was God in action. He does things in ways that best fit into His plans for our lives.

It is sheer wickedness to pray for another man’s downfall. It is even more sickening when you engage in such satanic act for personal aggrandizement or in pursuit of very narrow considerations. Sadly, your pain is that you were denied the opportunity of feeding on the juicy lucre political hangers-on like you survive on.

If you ask me, personal interest and desperation for power are at the heart of this maliciously crafted rumour. But must someone die before you actualize your goals and aspirations? Governor Yahaya Bello, like any other human being aspires for the best. No one wants to be perpetually confined to a particular position in life. His resolve to take a break from his private life to venture into partisan politics is still to offer himself for service.

Without doubt, Governor Bello, in his quest to right the wrongs in Kogi state has stepped on so-called big toes, touched the untouchables and ended the reign of political merchants, whose stock in trade is to mindlessly feed fat on the system. These moves are enough to incur the angst of these evil merchants. But they just cannot succeed. It is all an exercise in futility. Kogi must work.

His dear wife, Hajia Hafiza Yahaya Bello summed it this way on her Facebook Timeline, “A society where we daily plot the down fall of each other will never record any meaningful development. Where is the place of love in all we do when we constantly don’t wish our neighbours well? Why pray for misfortune to befall your fellow human being who hasn’t offended you in any way? Is your success in life tied to someone’s misfortune?

"Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello is doing just fine. Let's desist from fabricating and spreading falsehood about people. No man can decide the fate of his fellow man. Sincerely, I bear no grudge against those behind my husband's rumoured death. May Allah forgive them and cause them to have a change of heart".

Alhamdullilah.Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s emergence as Governor of Kogi State defies human comprehension. The event has the trappings of divinity. So, attempting to interrogate the entire scenario is tantamount to faulting God’s supremacy. Power comes from God. He has willed it to Yahaya Bello. Case closed.

-Yunusa wrote in from Abuja

