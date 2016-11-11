Corps Member, NSCDC Official Feared Dead in Bayelsa Boat Mishaps



By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

An unnamed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have drowned in two separate boat accidents in the waterways of Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.

THISDAY learnt that while the NSCDC personnel died during an operational tour along the Lobia area of Southern Ijaw council, the Corps member drowned in Okpotuwari in the same local government.

The boat conveying the patrol team of the NSCDC operatives reportedly collided with another boat during a chase of suspected oil pipeline vandals, causing it to capsize.

However, while there are fears that one of the NYSC member may have died, two other corps members with whom they were travelling were rescued alive.

A community source said the accident occurred about 2p.m at a jetty in the community, resulting in the death of the male corps member who was an indigene of Anambra State.

Mr Tontiemote Yeiyei, a resident of the community , said that the ‘corper’, who was serving at Okpotuwari Community, had gone to Ondewari with two of his friends across the Osiana creek by a hand-paddled canoe.

Yeiyei said the ill-fated canoe encountered rough currents at the jetty as the deceased and the others were returning to Okpotuwari.