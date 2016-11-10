LMC Appoints IT Partners for Fantasy Games, Mobile Content Distribution

The League Management Company (LMC) on Tuesday signed two separate commercial partnerships with two service providers that are geared towards deploying technology to drive engagement, monetize content and expand the fan base of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The LMC signed an agreement with Kari Xchange, a software development company for the design, development and operating of a fan engagement platform for the NPFL.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kari Xchange Eucharia Amanambu said they are working with global Information Technology giant, Microsoft, to build a platform where football fans within and outside the country will follow and engage in football activities, follow and know more about the NPFL matches, clubs and players.

Describing the workings of the platform when built, Amanambu said, “this platform will enable football fans meet and engage other fans, access NPFL football news, play NPFL fantasy football and other games. It will also allow the NPFL players and aspiring footballers on the platform to showcase their talents to the world”.

She further explained that the platform will be configured to enable fans buy NPFL Clubs’ merchandise, match tickets, bet and support their NPFL clubs. The platform will also be offering loyalty reward to the fans.

A second agreement signed same day was with Vas Digital Mobility (VDL), a key player in the telecommunications Value Added Services (VAS) domain specialising in made for mobile content for consumers.

The Chairman of LMC Shehu Dikko recalled that the vision of the LMC has been to continuously enter into alliance with critical solution providers in all sectors for the development of the NPFL towards attaining globally acceptable commercial and games management standard. He said the companies have been selected following painstaking discussions, evaluation and fine tuning of proposed strategies.

He therefore called on government to support the LMC by putting in place enabling policies, legislation and critical infrastructure that will enhance football business in Nigeria.

“This is proof of what has been stated many times that the NPFL is a veritable catalyst for job creation and economic growth through cross-sector interconnections. By supporting and collaborating with the LMC, governments at all levels can utilize these opportunities to drive the economic diversification policy, grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create jobs for our teeming youth across the country”, Dikko stated.

He said global business operations are driven by technology and the LMC is keying into the global trend to maximise existing potentials in the NPFL while also seeking new opportunities to grow the commercial capacity of the league to generate wealth.