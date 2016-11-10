Keystone Bank Sierra Leone Wins Awards

Keystone Bank Sierra Leone Limited, a subsidiary of Keystone Bank Nigeria Limited said it recently won two awards at the inaugural edition of the Sierra Leone Council of Chief Executives Awards ceremony held in Sierra Leone.

While Keystone Bank Sierra Leone won the award for Best Bank for 2016, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ime Okon, according to a statement from the lender, won Best Foreign CEO of the year.

Receiving both awards from the organizers, CEO Mr. Ime Okon said, “Our products have given us strength and they cut across from school children to the market women to the institutions and businesses. We are not finished yet as we will be launching more products in the market very soon as we hope to broaden our horizon and make Keystone Bank a leader in Sierra Leone.”

Okon noted that Keystone Bank was the last to come to Sierra Leone but the strides the lender has made has catapulted the institution to the top.

He said: “This rise to the top saw us win such a meritorious award from a high profile organisation like the Sierra Leone Council of Chief Executives.”

He thanked the customers of the bank for their support and for making Keystone Bank feel at home in Sierra Leone. He also appreciated the support of the Head office in Nigeria.