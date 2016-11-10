CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to Register 30,000 Farmers in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Not less than 30,000 farmers in Bauchi State are slated to register for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme for crop production in order to boost agricultural crops production and alleviate the poverty level in the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting held at Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP) conference hall, Bauchi on Thursday, the Deputy Director, Development Finances, of CBN, Bauchi, Masa’ud Ibrahim Tulu, said that out of the 30,000 farmers being targeted for the ongoing registration by the CBN in the state.

‘‘Already, over 10,000 have registered, opened account with five banks – FCMB, UBA, Sterling, Jaiz and BOA’’.

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at creating an ecosystem to link out-growers (small holder farmers) to local processors.