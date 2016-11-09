JTF Foils Another Attack on Chevron Escravos Pipeline In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Another attempt by operatives of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to blast the Chevron Escravos Export Pipeline at Escravos Offshore was foiled on Wednesday by soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) code-named Operation Delta Safe.

Security sources told THISDAY that the militants were sneaking to the pipeline site in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State but were frightened by the massive military presence and beat a retreat.

It was gathered that they arrived in two speed boats about 3 a.m, turned off their engines, and were rowing close to the site when they saw heavily armed soldiers around the area and quickly rowed out of the place.

However, the leadership of Niger Delta Avengers, anticipating a successful outing by its strike force, issued a tweet early in the day announcing the attack and later posted details on its website.

Surprisingly, THISDAY observed that the release issued on NDA website was dated Tuesday October 25, this year titled “Escravos Export Pipeline Down” the same content that was issued to announce the attack on the line executed over two weeks ago.

Curiously, THISDAY checks within the security circle revealed that there was indeed an attempt but the militants couldn’t move near the scene to perfect their attack because of the overwhelming military presence around the facility.

It was however gathered within the militants’ circle that the strike team sent on the assignment had misinformed the leadership of the NDA that the assignment was successful, resulting in the release of the tweet.