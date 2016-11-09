Imo Police Boss Leads Operations against Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Taiwo Fredrick Lakanu, on Wednesday explained that his decision to lead anti- crime operations in the state, especially during rescue of kidnap victims, was to motivate his men to achieve greater results.

He stated that his presence during critical operations, which had led them to spend days in the bush tracking high profile criminal elements, had often emboldened his men, adding that he could not afford to remain in the office doing administrative job while his men were out in the field fighting criminals.

According to him, “In all my Police life, I have been holding operation positions. I started with Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos, where I was in charge of various operational units; in Zone 2, I was charge of operations. I have serious passion for the job and I also feel that a leader should lead practically. I don’t see myself as a Commissioner who should sit down in the office and do administrative job. I go out most of the time and my men get encouraged. I remember there was a time we were looking for a set of kidnappers who were in the bush and my men have combed the bush for two days, I realized that they were getting tired, I decided to join them and it emboldened their spirit and this led to the arrest of the criminals”.

The Commissioner of Police who also assured the people of the state that the Command was fully prepared to check activities of criminal elements during the approaching Yuletide, said that the Command was confronting criminals ‘frontally’ during the period.