Goodie Ibru Not on the Run, Says Family

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The family of Mr. Goodie Minabo Ibru, who was on Wednesday declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday declared the action as scandalous and as far from the truth.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Mr. Akpofure Ibru, titled ‘Goodie Ibru is not on the run’, the family expressed displeasure at the allegations that the accused person fled town.

The statement said, “We describe the recent public notice by the EFCC declaring Mr. Ibru wanted in charges of ‘capital market fraud, money laundering and diversion of funds’, as scandalous, misleading and unfortunate.

“The EFCC sensational October 12 appeal to members of the public to furnish them with information on Mr. Ibru’s whereabouts creates an unfortunate impression that Mr. Ibru is on the run.

“The facts of the matter are at variance with the impression created by the EFCC’s public notice.

The truth of the matter is that the EFCC as recently as July 19, 2016 invited Mr. Ibru for an interview on July 25.

“Mr. Ibru replied through the law firm Babalakin and co. that he would not be able to honour the invitation until his planned return in the first week of November 2016 as he was undergoing medical treatment.

“The law firm in the said response stressed that as their client ‘is a law-abiding citizen who has no interest in fooling the administration of justice. We assure you that he will appear before your commission as soon as he has recovered from his illness and returned to Nigeria’.

“There was no further word from the EFCC, the understanding was that the promise to keep the November date was a reasonable and acceptable gentleman’s agreement.

“It is therefore scandalous to read that the EFCC notice of October 12, purporting that Mr. Ibru was on the run.

“We decry what is regarded creeping bias into an investigation that is in the main centre of a family misunderstanding and boardroom politics. We urge the EFCC to exercise professional restraint in its service delivery.

“Indeed, this issue of family dispute was at the heart of EFCC decision to file a notice of discontinuance on September 17, 2015, to the suit ID/1711C/20 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Goodie Minabo Ibru and three others.”