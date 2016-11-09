Buhari Congratulates Trump, US

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the United States presidential election.

In a statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, he also congratulated American citizens on the outcome of the election, which was keenly observed by all true lovers of democracy and those who believe in the will of the people.

Buhari said he looked forward to working together with President-elect Trump to strengthen the already established friendly relations between both countries, including cooperation on many shared foreign policy priorities, such as the fight against terrorism, peace and security, economic growth, democracy and good governance.

“As Mr Trump prepares to assume the position of the President of the United States, Buhari extends his good wishes to him on the onerous task of leading the world’s strongest economy,” the statement said.