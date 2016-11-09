Akwa Ibom Chief, 15 Others in Police Custody for Alleged Crimes

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Proactive approach and other measures put in place by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have led to the arrest of 16 suspected criminals in the state within the past one week. Among them is a chief.

The suspects, now awaiting prosecution on the completion of investigations, were said to have committed crimes ranging from assassination attempt, baby theft, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Briefing crime reporters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Mutala Mani, restated his commitment to ensure that at all times crime is checked.

The State Police boss who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cordelia Nwawe, said one of the suspects in police custody, a chief in Oruk Anam local government area of the state, Chief Iboro Okon Okoyom, is being held for alleged attempt to assassinate and charm the paramount ruler of the area.

Okoyom was said to have contacted some persons now at large to assassinate the paramount ruler and was arrested with charms which he obtained from a native doctor to carry out his plot.

While fielding questions from Thisday, the suspect admitted approaching a native doctor in Ikono local government area of the state to prepare charm for him but denied any plan to assassinate his paramount ruler as there was no quarrel between them.