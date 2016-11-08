Tribunal Adjourns Saraki’s Trial to Next Year

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki for two months.

The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, fixed January 11 for continuation of the asset declaration trial after the defence concluded its cross examination of prosecution witness, Michael Wetkas.

Wetkas, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, made his 14th appearance at the tribunal on Tuesday.

The charges against Saraki read: “That you on or about September 16, 2013 within the jurisdiction of this honorable tribunal did make a false declaration in the asset declaration form for public officers which you filled and submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau upon assumption of office as the governor of kwara state in the year 2003 by your failure to declare your leasehold interest in number 42, Remi Fani-kayode street Ikeja, Lagos which you acquired through your company, Skyview Properties Limited from first finance trust limited on December 12, 1996 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(1)(2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act. CAP. C15, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 and as incorporated under paragraph 11(1)(2),I fifth schedule to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and punishable under section 23(2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act as incorporated under paragraph 18, Part I of the fifth schedule to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“That you between June 2011 and October 2013, within the jurisdiction of this honorable tribunal, did receive monthly salaries or emoluments as governor of kwara state and at the same time, from the federal government as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 6(a) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act. CAP. C15, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 and as incorporated under paragraph 2(a), Part I of the, fifth schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and punishable under section 23(2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and tribunal act as incorporated under paragraph 18, Part I of the fifth schedule to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”