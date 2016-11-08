Rivers Fake Result Sheet:  Protesting Group Ask INEC Boss To Resign

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A concerned pro-democracy group, Alliance in Defence of Democracy, has said that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, and the National Commissioner in charge of operations, Amina Zakari, should resign from office.

The group is alleging the two officials’ complicity in the production of fake election result sheets for Rivers State re-run poll.

It said the action is capable of truncating Nigeria’s democracy as the right of the citizens to have their votes count would have been denied.

Addressing a protest rally at the headquarters of INEC in Abuja on Tuesday, the Secretary of the group, Agu Okwukwe, said they were disappointed and shocked by the alleged complicity of the INEC in the entire saga.