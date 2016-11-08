Release of Suspected Killers of Agbahime a Miscarriage of Justice — Northern CAN

By John Shiklam

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States

and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the release and

discharge of the alleged killers of late Mrs. Bridget Agbahime by the

Kano State government, describing it as ‘callous, reckless, a

miscarriage of justice and an invitation to violence”.

The late Agbahime, 74, was gruesomely murdered in Kofar Wambai

Market in Kano over allegations of blasphemy on June 2, 2016.

Five suspects; Dauda Ahmed, Abdulmumeen Mustafa, Abdullahi Abubakar,

Zubairu Abubakar and Musa Abdullahi, were arrested and charged to a

chief magistrate’s court in Kano on a four-count charge of inciting

disturbance, culpable homicide, joint act and mischief.

However, last week, the chief magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, discharged

the five suspects and terminated the case following a directive from

the Attorney-General of Kano state that the suspects have no case to

answer.

Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Danladi Yerima, said in a

statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, that the religious body received with

utter shock and dismay the discharge and subsequent release of the

suspects.

“We view this action of government as callous, reckless, a miscarriage

of justice and an invitation to violence.

“We are disturbed that this action will further serve as an evil

lubricant to the perpetual and unrepentant murderers of the wild

North,” the statement said.