Police Gun Down Two Armed Robbery Suspects in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Isolo Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday gunned down two armed robbery suspects at the Okota area of the state.

The suspects had allegedly shot and robbed a motorist.

They were part of a four-man armed robbery gang operating on motorcycles.

Reports said they had first shot at their victim before proceeding to rob him.

The victim was robbed while buying fuel at YTK fuel station at Oke Afa bus stop, when the armed gang blocked and robbed him.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, said the police acted immediately upon receipt of the information.

She said, “Information was received from members of the public that some armed robbers operating on two motor cycles fired at a man while buying fuel at Y.T.K filling station by Oke Afa bus stop, Isolo, and snatched an undisclosed amount of money and were heading towards Okota.

“Upon receipt of the information,the DPO CSP Etim Godwin mobilised the foot patrol and vehicular patrol men who chased the robbers to LIMCA way, Isolo where two of the robbers on sighting the police team opened fire while the police responded.

“Two of the robbers fell in the gun duel while two others fled.Two Barreta pistols and 19 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them together with the sum of N250,000.

“A boxer motorcycle with registration No.FKJ 718 QH used by the robbers was recovered to the station.

“The victim of the armed robbery attack is recovering in the hospital from the bullet wound he sustained while effort is on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“The command remains resolute in ridding the state of criminal elements.”