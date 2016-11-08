Police Commission Dog Trailer Facilities to Combat Terrorism, Cattle Rusting

By Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday commissioned its three newly acquired powered air conditioned dog trailers facilities to combat terrorism and cattle rustling across the country.

The IG who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), in charge of Operations, Mr. Joshak Habilah, made the disclosure at the passing out parade of 19 Air Force personnel trained by the dog breeding and training department of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja.

According to him, the powered air conditioned dog trailers will be deployed to flash points, remote and rural areas faced with re-occurring challenges of insecurity and cattle rustling.

He said: “The NPF is giving zero tolerance to cattle rustling across the country, hence the management, in complementing other machinery, has put in place and approved the implementation of the communique for the curtailment of cattle rustling.

“With the acquisition and commission of three fully powered air conditioned dog trailers, the K9 operations would now be extended to remote areas and other flash points in the country to fight crime and criminality and to facilitate the Force’s zero tolerance for cattle rustling.”