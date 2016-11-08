Gunmen Kill 35 in Zamfara

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Zamfara state police command on Tuesday confirmed that unknown gunmen

killed many people believed to be miners at Bindim in Maru Local

government area of the state.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police

(DSP ) Shehu Muhammad, told reporters in Gusau that the record

available to the command indicated that many people lost their lives

during the attack.

It was learnt that many people were also injured during an attack by

the group of armed bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers on an

illegal mining site at Gidan Ardo Village under Bindin District in

Dansadau emirate of Maru Local government area of Zamfara state. The

incident occurred on Monday.

An eyewitness, Isa Muhammad, said: “The bandits numbering over 50

invaded the site at around 3:00pm on Monday and seized all their

belongings”.

He further narrated that the bandits opened fire on miners and killed

more than 30 people who were underground while digging out some gold

while many people were injured seriously. More than 20 people were

missing during the attack.

“As I am talking to you now, our lives are in danger as no security

agents were deployed to this area and we don’t even have food and

water to eat and drink”.

Suspected armed bandits had ambushed some traders last Sunday on their

way from Kanoma in Maru local government area to Jangebe market in

Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State and killed more

than 10 traders and made away with their property worth millions of

Naira.

However, police spokesman in the state said the bandits did not take

any property from the victims during the incident.

DSP Muhammad stated that already a special anti-terrorism squad in a

joint operation with soldiers has been deployed to the area to restore

normalcy.