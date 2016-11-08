Gunmen Kill 35 in Zamfara

By Ibrahim Shuaibu
Zamfara state police command on Tuesday confirmed that unknown gunmen
killed many people believed to be miners at Bindim in Maru Local
government area of the state.
Spokesman of the police in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police
(DSP ) Shehu Muhammad, told reporters in Gusau that the record
available to the command indicated that many people lost their lives
during the attack.
It was learnt that many people were also injured during an attack by
the group of armed bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers on an
illegal mining site at Gidan Ardo Village under Bindin District in
Dansadau emirate of Maru Local government area of Zamfara state. The
incident occurred on Monday.
An eyewitness, Isa Muhammad, said: “The bandits numbering over 50
invaded the site at around 3:00pm on Monday and seized all their
belongings”.
He further narrated that the bandits opened fire on miners and killed
more than 30 people who were underground while digging out some gold
while many people were injured seriously. More than 20 people were
missing during the attack.
“As I am talking to you now, our lives are in danger as no security
agents were deployed to this area and we don’t even have food and
water to eat and drink”.
Suspected armed bandits had ambushed some traders last Sunday on their
way from Kanoma in Maru local government area to Jangebe market in
Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State and killed more
than 10 traders and made away with their property worth millions of
Naira.
However, police spokesman in the state said the bandits did not take
any property from the victims during the incident.
DSP Muhammad stated that already a special anti-terrorism squad in a
joint operation with soldiers has been deployed to the area to restore
normalcy.