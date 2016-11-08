FG Urges States, LGs to Commence Registration of Artisanal Miners

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday restated the urgent need for states and local governments to commence registration of artisanal miners operating in their domains in a bid to ensure safer mining environment and improved revenue.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the mining site where illegal mining activities recently claimed four lives at Muye Kafinkoro Village, Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State.

Fayemi, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari, while speaking to the press, lamented the unfortunate incident where a mango tree fell and killed four out of about a hundred local miners looking for gold dust

in an illegal site located in the village.