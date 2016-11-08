El-Rufai Pledges to Create Conducive Atmosphere for Private Investments

By John Shiklam

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his

administration was determined to create a conducive atmosphere for

private businesses to succeed in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the Business Licensing Reforms (BLR) on

Tuesday in Kaduna, he maintained that a vibrant private sector was

very key to boosting the economy and addressing the problems of

unemployment among the youths.

Represented by his deputy, Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex, El-Rufai said:

“Anyone who has been following the activities and policies of the

Kaduna State Government cannot be in any doubt that it is government

policy that business must succeed in this state.

“If we are to create the jobs that our teeming youths require and to

foster the regeneration of our state, then we must fashion the

conditions that will encourage private investments to thrive in our

state”.