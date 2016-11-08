Dangote, Osundare, Others Bag UI Doctoral Degrees

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Three distinguished Nigerians comprising Africa’s richest entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as well as the world-renowned literary giant, Professor Niyi Osundare and the Asiwaju of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Amao, are to be awarded the honorary Doctorate of the University of Ibadan on the occasion of the institution’s Founder’s Day anniversary on November 17, 2016, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has announced.

Addressing journalists as part of the activities heralding the University of Ibadan’s maiden Research and Development Fair code-named UI-Town Connect, 2016, as a prelude to the convocation ceremony, the vice-chancellor disclosed that a total of 5,598 undergraduates, 265 diplomas, 3,579 masters and 442 PhD and one Doctor of Medicine certificates would be rolled out at the event, in which UI is producing the highest number of PhD in a single year.

Commenting on the honorary doctorate awardees, the vice-chancellor told journalists that UI is showcasing Alhaji Aliko Dangote “not just because he is rich, but because of his entrepreneurial spirit.

“He is building the biggest refinery in the world in Lagos State which is going to employ thousands and thousands of our country men and women. So, we are going to showcase him as a very successful entrepreneur,” the VC noted with delight.

In the same vein, the vice-chancellor acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the two other awardees, Professor Niyi Osundare and 84-year-old entrepreneur, Chief Bode Amao, to humanity, submitting that they have individually distinguished themselves as good role models.

Flanked by the Chairperson of the Research and Development Fair, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, the vice-chancellor remarked that the two-day fair to be presided over by Mr. Paul Miyonmide Gbededo, the Group Managing Director of Nigeria Four Mills, is aimed at showcasing the high-quality research breakthroughs from the University of Ibadan, as a world-class institution of learning, with a view to enabling industrialists to see the potential of the university, as well as influencing and impacting positively on the nation.

In her contribution, Professor Adeyemo hinted that the Research and Development Fair, which is an idea to bring the town and the gown together, would henceforth be an annual pre-convocation event in the university just as she remarked that the institution is looking forward for Public Private Partnership (PPP) collaboration to move the research innovations forward.