Pro-Buhari Group Wants Second Niger Bridge, Other Projects Included in FG’s $30bn Borrowing Plan

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to include Enugu Coal to Power project, second Niger Bridge, Maiduguri-Port Harcourt Railway and Adani-Anambra Rice project in the proposed $30 billion external borrowing plan.

A statement signed by the Publicly Secretary of BSO in Enugu State, Eze Chibueze and made available to journalists, the group however expressed satisfaction with the laudable and patriotic programme of infrastructure upgrade in the country by the president, noting that the inclusion of the projects in the plan would further demonstrate the detribalised disposition of the president.

The group in the statement noted; “Our understanding is that the creditors predicated their transaction on the Integrity Quotient of Mr. President.”

Chibueze said most Nigerians as well are receptive of the loan because of the Integrity Quotient of Mr. President; knowing fully well that the loan wouldl be prudently managed.

He said President Buhari may not borrow again in the next eight years.

“BSO Enugu State chapter reaffirms our full support of the loan, because of the truism that Mr. President is handicapped by the culture of impunity, the collapse of the oil prices, and the unprecedented looting which took place, hence the general infrastructure deficit.

“We are gratified that majority of Nigerians have come to the inevitable conclusion that without Buhari infrastructure renewal; we will remain trapped in gross unemployment, abject poverty and weak infrastructure.

“Consequently, we appeal to the National Assembly and indeed all Nigerians to support Buhari infrastructure renewal, the only patriotic and viable means to renew our critical social and physical infrastructure.