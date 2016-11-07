Ondo Gubaer Poll:  Injustice against Jegede Won’t Stand, Mimiko Insists

Akeredolu promises not to sack any worker

By James Sowole in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has promised that the injustice done with the substitution of the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the November 26 gubernatorial election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, will not stand.

Mimiko while speaking with journalists at the Government House in Akure yesterday, said what happened with the substitution was a contrived conspiracy because the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot find comfort in justice, in principle, in law, and in morality.

According to the governor, redress has been sought by the candidate, Jegede, the PDP and major stakeholders, assuring that justice would be done “because the impunity will not stand.”

Mimiko observed that the contraption remained a bizarre development in the nation’s politics and particularly in the body polity of Ondo State, noting that it is something bizarre, abnormal and without precedent in the polity.

The governor however thanked the people of the state for their matured action and attitude of not resulting to self help and violence even in the face of the unwarranted provocation unleashed through the back door.

“You have comported yourselves in a very commendable way. Your peaceful but rugged and persistent resistance in the last three and half weeks would go down in the record of the new Ondo State,” Mimiko registered.

He debunked insinuations that he went to see President Buhari as a prelude to crossing over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

According to him, he had to see the president in his capacity as the chief security officer of the country on the need to allow justice to prevail, pointing out that Mr. President gave his word that he would ensure that justice is done and “I have no cause to doubt him”

Meanwhile, a group, Coalition for Stable Democracy (CSD), has expressed concern over what it called the “suspicious silence” of the pro-democracy movement and right groups on the controversial reversal of the candidature of Jegede as PDP standard bearer in the forth-coming Ondo governorship election.

The group said it has become necessary for all lovers of democracy to speak out against the injustice done by INEC on Jegede by replacing his name with that of Jimoh Ibrahim in a questionable circumstance.

In a statement by its National Secretary, Abdulahi Sanni, issued in Kaduna, the group said all men of good conscience must speak in condemnation of the act, especially considering the allegations that the ruling APC was behind the Ondo PDP crisis.

“It is indeed condemnable, given the insinuations that Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and a few others close to President Buhari are the ones manipulating INEC, at a time when all hands ought to be on deck to ensure that the electoral body regain its lost glory since the exit of Professor Attahiru Jega,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has promised that no worker would be sacked from the employment of the state government if elected as the governor of the Sunshine State.

Akeredolu said rather than sacking any worker, his administration would re-absorb 63 sacked workers of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The gubernatorial candidate also promised to pay all their entitlements from the date of their disengagement till date.

Akeredolu spoke in Akungba in Akoko South West Local Government during his campaign tour to the area. Akeredolu while addressing the Reagent of Akungba, Princess Oluwatoyin Omosowon and her chiefs at the palace, said the state-owned university would be developed to accommodate some crucial courses.

He stressed that it was unfortunate that the institution does not offer medical science after many years of establishment.

“There are so many things that is supposed to be in the university that are not there, there is no school of medical science, Ondo State is the only state without a teaching hospital.

“We will take back all those who were sacked in 2012. It is bad that they sacked people because of their perceived preference for a political party. But those who supported their party they didn’t sack them. My administration will not sack any

worker in the state.”

It was alleged that 63 members of staff of the state-owned institution were relieved of their jobs barely two months after the October 20, 2012 governorship election.

There were allegations that the workers were sacked due to their perceived preference for the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Responding, the regent of Akungba, Princess Omosowon, described the town as purely progressives.

She urged Akeredolu to ensure that the sacked university lecturers are reinstated.

The traditional ruler noted that if elected, the APC candidate must ensure that former governor of the state, late Adebayo Adefarati is immortalised.

She said if done, it will be the best thing that would happen to the town of Akungba Akoko.