Niger Delta Ministry Now to Supervise NDDC

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, has disclosed that his ministry is now to supervise the activities and programmes of the Niger Delta Development Commission, based on a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The disclosure came just as he

stated that synergy and collaboration among stakeholders and development partners were necessary to address the challenges of providing social and infrastructure needs for the people of the Niger Delta.

Usani spoke in Owerri, Imo State, at a workshop for the validation of the report of a baseline survey of social and infrastructural resource base in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Press in the ministry, Mr. Marshall Gundu, the minister disclosed at the event that President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to supervise the activities and programmes of the NDDC.

The minister advised the workshop participants to review the report of the survey critically with a view to coming out with a final document that could be used to attract interests and funds for the provision of social and infrastructural facilities in the region.

The workshop was organised by his ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).