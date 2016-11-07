Lagos Rolls out Austerity Measures, Targets 100,000 MSMEs

Plans to deploy N25 billion employment trust fund

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government on Monday rolled out austerity measures which, it said, were designed to engage at least 100,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

The state government said it would free part of the N25 billion Employment Trust Fund (ETF) the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode initiated to create a new army of employers and tax payers.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode, disclosed this at a news conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa.

He noted that the state government would deploy the fund to support 100,000 MSMEs to fight economic recession.