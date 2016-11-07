Kano Killing: Court Release of Suspects Provocative, Insulting, Says CAN

Asks Police IG to ensure justice is done

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday deplored the release of suspects involved in the gruesome killing of Mrs Bridget Agbahime in Kano State in June.

Speaking on the matter, CAN Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Barr Kwamkur Samuel, said the association was “deeply saddened by the news of the release without trial of the five suspects accused of killing a 74-year old Christian woman in Kano, Mrs Bridget Agbahime, who was murdered sometime in June, 2016.

“This is a highly provocative and insultive act on our collective sensitivities as a democratic nation if the newspaper reports are‎ correct.

“The association condemns the continuous act of killing of innocent Nigerians under the pretence of blasphemy and considers the willful absence of justice for victims of these mindless killings in Nigeria by the relevant authorities as a very serious constitutional breach and security threat to our unity and collective survival as a nation.

“The now-familiar tradition of avoidance to arrest or properly investigating and prosecuting cases involving the deliberate killing of innocent Nigerians is evidence of a scripted plan to operate another nation within the Nigerian state and to deny justice to those who truly deserve justice,” Samuel stated.