FG Inaugurates C’ttee to End Herdsmen, Farmers’ Conflicts

By Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau (rtd), on Monday inaugurated a 16- member technical committee to find ways of ending the perennial herdsmen and farmers’ conflicts in different parts of the country.

Mercy Corps, a humanitarian international body funded by DFID, United Kingdom (UK), had stated in its recent report that Nigeria loses over $14 billion revenue annually from the conflicts, while deaths of thousands of rural farmers over have been recorded in the last two decades.

Inaugurating the 16-member committee, which is headed by Prof. Oshita Oshita, in Abuja, the minister urged them to draw up a road map for an all-inclusive gathering to address the lingering conflicts between the herdsmen and farmers.

Dambazzau said: “You would recall that the conflict has been escalating every passing year with more violent proportion, different dimensions and increasing geographical spread.”