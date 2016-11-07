Eko Disco Begins Area Mapping Programme to Deploy Smart Meters

By Ejiofor Alike

Electricity consumers under the Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) who has no functional meters will soon experience relief as the company has commenced an enumeration and area mapping programme for deployment of smart electricity meters to customers within its operational territory.

Speaking during a recent town hall meeting with the company’s customers under the Apapa Business District, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Oladele Amoda said the enumeration and area mapping exercise were being carried out in all the eight Business Districts of the company.

Amoda also maintained that the company was fully committed to its meter roll-out plan through phased deployment of smart meters to all unmetered customers throughout the company’s licence area.

According to him, though the exercise would be carried out in phases, every area would be covered in the end, adding that officers of the company have already embarked on a house-to -house inspection in designated locations for the commencement of the exercise.

Amoda who was represented by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sam Nwaire appealed to all customers to co-operate with dully identified officials of the company who would be going to their areas for the exercise.

He deplored a situation whereby officials on their lawful duties for the company were being harassed and molested in some communities under the guise of protesting against some issues between such communities and EKEDP.

While responding to questions and observations by some customers at the town hall meeting, Amoda further reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting a very cordial relationship with its customers though prompt attendance to all complaints and grievances by customers.

According to him, every area and community is vital to the attainment of the company’s corporate goal.

Amoda appealed to customers having one form of complaint or the other against any aspect of the company’s operations to bring up such complaints through the appropriate channel; and promised that such complaints would be treated with dispatch.

He urged the customers not resort to group action to lodge their complaints since each customer entered into service agreement with the company on individual basis.

Amoda condemned the practice by some communities that are rejecting electricity bills; saying that each customer having complaints on his bill should bring it up for it to be treated on its merit.

Many customers of the company who spoke at the occasion expressed delight at the customer engagement initiative and urged the company to ensure that such interactive forum should be regularly held to provide solutions to their power supply challenges.

The company had unveiled plans to install bulk prepaid meters in all military and other security agencies’ barracks within its operational territory.

Amoda had said the installation of the prepaid meters would totally eliminate every form of controversy regarding the accuracy of electricity bills in the barracks.

He had also appealed to military personnel having either private or official quarters outside the barracks to pay for electricity consumed in such premises instead of tagging such premises as military zone and using that as an opportunity to harass and scare the company’s staff, while on their official duties.

He disclosed that the company had to resort to disconnecting some military formations after all efforts to make them defray their huge debt to the company proved abortive, adding that the order to disconnect was only given after several letters and notices of intention to withdraw service were not responded to.