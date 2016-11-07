Download:DAILY PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS

Lead Asset Management Floats Fixed Income Fund

By Goddy Egene



Lead Asset Management Limited(LAML), a subsidiary of Lead Capital Plc is currently offering five million units of the Lead Fixed Income Fund (LFF) to investors at N100 each. A total of N500 million is expected to be realised from the offer, which opened last Monday and will close on December 7, 2016.

The LFF is an open-ended fixed income fund registered as a unit trust scheme. According to the LAML, which is the fund manager, the LFF is designed for all classes of investors who seek steady flow of income, capital preservation and liquidity.

“The fund is constituted under the thrust deed and will comprise government and Eurobond and corporate bonds with investment grade rating and other quality money market instruments,” the firm said in the prospectus of the offer obtained by THISDAY at the weekend.

About 20 per cent of the fund would be invested in bonds, 60 per cent in treasury bills and 20 per cent in commercial paper and other short term instruments. The minimum investment is N50,000 and a multiple of N10,000 thereafter.

The LAML offer is coming on the heels of a similar fund floated by Cordros Asset Management (CAML). The subsidiary of Cordros Capital Limited, had floated a money market fund tagged Cordros Money Market Fund (CMMF).

The IPO opened August 1 closed on September 7. Results of the offer showed that despite the economic headwinds characterised by liquidity challenges and high inflation, it recorded a subscription rate of 60.47 per cent.

“This is a very significant success rate given the challenging environment. The outcome of the IPO showed that investors found the offer attractive given its high returns potential. I am very positive that since it is an opened ended fund, more investors will buy into it as the economic situation improves,” a market operator, who is a party to the offer had said.

Specifically, at the close of the offer period, a total of 551 applications for 6,046,845 units of the CMMF were received; 2. 549 applications for 6,046,500 valid applications were partially allotted as the applications were not in line with subsequent multiples. Two applications were rejected as the funds deposited were below the minimum subscription. The fund was therefore 60.47 per cent subscribed.

The fund’s investment objective is to provide capital preservation and regular income to unit holders by investing in high-quality money market instruments recognised by the Securities & Exchange Commission.