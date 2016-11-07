Collapsed Moro Bridge Hinders Transportation of Prison Inmates to Courts

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

The collapsed Moro bridge in Kwara State has hindered the transportation of prison inmates from Mandalla prison to courts.

The bailey bridge popularly called Moro bridge that links Oyo state with Kwara collapsed last week Monday.

Since then, motorists plying the road could not transport people and goods across the bridge.

Speaking with journalists in Mandalla this Monday, the officer in charge of the prison, Alhaji Abayomi Gbadamosi, said that apart from the inability of the prison’s management to move inmates to court in llorin, the development had paralysed other activities at the prison.