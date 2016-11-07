CNPP Talks Tough Over Fresh Planned Fuel Price Hike

Oghenevwende Ohwovoriole in Abuja

With indications of a possible increase in pump price of petrol getting stronger by the day, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) on Monday warned of the consequences of any such plan at a time an average citizen can hardly afford one good meal a day.

The CNPP, which is the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, also counselled the citizens never to put their hope in labour unions for any reversal of a hike in pump price if the federal government eventually effects the increase.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP maintained that since 2012, it became obvious that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their allied unions had not proven to be selfless partners with the poor masses in times of need and so, cannot be trusted at this time or even in the future.