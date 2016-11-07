CBN Disburses N3 Billion to Support Rice Farmers in Cross River

Says it has not stopped rice Importation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

In an attempt to encourage rice production in the country, thereby becoming self-sufficient and able to feed itself, the Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed about N3 billion to the Cross River State Government to support Anchor Borrowers Farmers who are involved in rice farm cultivation in the state.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was on assessment visit with the Presidential Taskforce on Wheat and Rice Production to one of the rice farms in the state recently, noted that the scheme is to ensure that the country becomes self-sufficient in the production of rice, tomato, wheat and other agricultural produce to feed the people.

According to him, “I want to thank the Cross River State, particularly the governor, for joining the train to say let’s feed our people. I’m very delighted to be here and I say we will do well; we just need to be patient.”