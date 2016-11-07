Buratai Bemoans Death of Col. Abu Ali, Others

- Decries smear campaign against the military
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, has described the death of Lt-Col. Abu Ali, and other gallant personnel in the line of duty as a death too many.
He however stated that their sacrifices must not be in vain.
To this end, Buratai called for public support but warned against media smear campaign against the military in its quest to mop up the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.
The Army Chief made this call on Monday in Abuja at a seminar on Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria with the theme, “Assessing the Threats of Boko Haram Insurgency in Nigeria.”