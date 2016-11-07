Buratai Bemoans Death of Col. Abu Ali, Others

Decries smear campaign against the military

Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

‎The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, has described the death of Lt-Col. Abu Ali, and other gallant personnel in the line of duty as a death too many.

He however stated that their sacrifices must not be in vain.

To this end, Buratai called for public support but warned against media smear campaign against the ‎military in its quest to mop up the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

‎The Army Chief made this call on Monday in Abuja at a seminar on Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria with the theme, “Assessing the Threats of Boko Haram Insurgency in Nigeria.”