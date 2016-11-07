66m Nigerians Still Lack Access to Safe Water says Osinbajo

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In spite of efforts by successive administrations in Nigeria to meet the global target on water and sanitation, over 66m Nigerians still lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation services.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who made the disclosure, blamed the situation on lack of an effective coordination of the activities of stakeholders in the sector as well as the inability to harness the necessary funds for tackling the challenges in the sector.

Osinbajo was speaking at the formal unveiling of the National Water Resources Policies and Launching of the Partnership for the Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “It is a well-known fact that Nigeria did not achieve the targets of the millennium development goals for water and sanitation. Some of the reasons adduced for these are primarily the lack of effective coordination among the stakeholders and the inability to harness the required funds.”