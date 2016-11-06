Time to End the Empty Treasury Singsong

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday that he almost escaped from the Presidential Villa when he assumed office in May last year and, allegedly, met a virtually empty treasury.

That comment was most unfortunate. Consistent with an official line that has run since Buhari took office one and a half years ago and is forever going on, the statement depicts the president as a leader who is overwhelmed by the responsibilities of his office and is resigned to just making excuses for inability to make any difference.

This is more so when the empty treasury claim has largely been exploded by many of those who should know.

At this point, Nigerians are not interested in what Buhari inherited. What they want to see is his successful approach to the country’s problems and the legacy he is likely to leave. – Vincent Obia

