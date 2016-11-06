The Stamp of his Honor…How Mike Adenuga Bagged Ghana’s Highest National Award

High Life…Amazing lifestyles of Nigeria’s rich and famous

• Why Globacom chairman holds two of Africa’s most coveted awards

If Dr. Mike Ishola Adenuga did not exist, who could invent him? Consider. Yes, Adenuga, GCON, CSG, is something of a visionary. But at the core of his vision is a deep sense of scale; a profound passion for industry and respect for the universe, in their separate immensities. The Globacom boss and billionaire businessman nurtures abiding love and respect for fellow humans, particularly those whose minds can somehow span the depth of his industry and citizenship of humanity. But there are nations and individuals that appreciate his worth too. Thus the recent conferment of Ghana’s highest national honour on him by the President of John Dramani Mahama.

The Republic of Ghana, on Saturday, October 29, 2016 conferred its highest civil national award of “The Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG)” on Adenuga at a star-studded event at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana. President Mahama said the award was bestowed on him in recognition of his “unique and outstanding contribution to business enterprise both in Ghana and the continent of Africa at large.” Adenuga doesn’t believe in false modesty. He is incredibly modest to a fault.

His belief in himself and incredible tenacity got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the global hall of fame and Africa pantheon of heroes. By his industry, Adenuga seeks to engage, question and push boundaries. As a telecoms guru and pop-culture juggernaut, he has the platform to achieve just that. He’s never afraid of failure; he has never really failed perhaps because he plays the game extremely well. Adenuga has created a legendary brand in Globacom, Africa’s biggest telecommunication network which is both a burden and blessing. But rather than submit to the rigours and pressures of commerce, he towers in excellence thus creating a powerhouse that Africa can be proud of.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adenuga understands that changing the way Africans see themselves can also change the world. Thus he with extraordinary strength, he seeks to shape his immediate communities for the better every day. His commitment to the plight of the needy inspires all and sundry that nothing looks better on a human than the clarity, courage and conviction of vision. Adenuga also understands that while there are many good causes and pressing problems, ultimately our chances of thriving as a species depend on tending and feeding the precious flame of knowledge for the benefit of future generations. Thus his investments are futuristic. They take the long and intensive view of growth and posterity.

LIKE OLIVER TWIST…OSUN GOVERNOR, RAUF AREGBESOLA, PURSUES LAGOS SENATORIAL SEAT

Sweet are the tickles of vanity, which like the toad, ugly and venomous, wears yet a precious jewel; thus the vainglorious politicians infinite attempts to leap like the toad in pursuit of its shiny jewel. Were Rauf Aregbesola, Osun governor, cut of less inflated stock, he would shun the infinite hunt for showy and vapid jewel. But like every other politician, he is led by eternal lust for power and perks. Little wonder he has resorted to more desperate measures to keep himself in Nigeria’s power corridors.

Strong indications have emerged that the Osun state governor may emerge as the next Lagos West senatorial candidate. This is because of recent developments in the political landscape of Lagos where the governor is a very strong force to reckon with. It was reliably gathered that Senator Solomon Olamilekan is poised to move to Ogun State where he is expected to contest for the governorship. As at last month, two notable aspirants have set aside their ambition for Aregbesola’s proposed aspiration to go to the Senate. The calculation is that the Osun governor remains the only formidable politician who can easily deliver the senatorial district, which happens to be the biggest in the country.

At the backdrop of his recent maneuvers, pundits worry over the Osun governor’s desperate tactics to hold on to power. Having spent eight years as a state governor, and over four years as a commissioner in former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, one would think that Aregbesola is done with the frills and intrigues and power. But he isn’t. Aregbesola is dangerously spellbound by power. This may augur badly for the country in the long run; according to a very close source within the All Progressives Congress (APC) party structure, Aregbesola’s recent antics has caused ripples of dissatisfaction among the party’s chieftains. Many would prefer that the incumbent Osun governor tow the path of honour and take a break from his political machinations. “It is what a true statesman and elder would do,” said the source.