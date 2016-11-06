Pastor Enoch Adeboye Goes Tough on Thieving Pastors

It is on scriptural records that Jesus Christ, when winding up his mission of salvation about two thousand years ago, expressed his ambivalence about finding faith in the world when he returns. He must have seen with precision the impending decadence awaiting Christendom after his departure. With the increasing incidence of fraudulent pastors in the vineyard of the Lord, especially in the vast Redeemed Christian Church of God fold, the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has issued a stern warning to his protégé-pastors to be more forthright and honest in their handling of church finances.

Multiple sources claim that the self-effacing powerful clergy had been inundated and buffeted with a groundswell of reports about the unholy activities of some of his pastors, bordering majorly on financial shenanigans. In view of this, the former academic turned pastor decided to call his junior pastors to order charging them on the virtues of accountability and transparency. We gathered that this admonition was contained in a letter issued to all the pastors fingered in the corruption conundrum while warning them to stop it forthwith or face the full wrath of God.

Further, Pastor Adeboye reportedly charged the erring pastors to be more responsible for their congregation by taking care of those in need while instructing the branch heads to have a petty cash book, asset register, income analysis and bank book to serve as a quality audit of the ministry’s account book.

PARTY ACROSS THE SEAS…CHINELO BOB-OSAMOR CLOCKS 50 IN GLAMOUR AND STYLE

•WHY FRIENDS AND FAMILY CELEBRATE HER

Charms strike the sight, but merit wins the soul. Yet very few women excite love in strangers, inspire poetry in books and sermons in stones like Chinelo Bob-Osamor, The lawyer, philanthropist and media proprietor inspires the good in everything. That is why friends and family left no stone unturned to celebrate her as she clocked 50 recently, in far away America.

Series of activities preceded the celebration of her 50th anniversary which climaxed in a birthday bash at Memphis Tennessee, USA. Her Sister, Dr. (Mrs) Nkiru Ezenwa and her amiable husband, Agbalanze Okey Ezenwa hosted her to a lavish birthday party at their palatial Mansion in Memphis Tennessee. On hand to share her joy and celebrate her were her husband, children, friends and numerous well wishers. Speaking about the party, Chinelo said, “I was pleasantly surprised by the magnitude of the party, Great music, excellent cuisine and drinks. The warmth, love and affection was palpable, even guests who do not know me personally brought presents. “Chinelo is a popular On Air Personlity(OAP) who hosts the award winning Television programs HEALTHWISE and DISCOURSE.

Healthwise, the first health programme in Abuja was recognised and honoured by the Association of Resident Doctors back in 2003. From inception, DISCOURSE has continued to educate and enlighten members of the public with interviews and features on topical and current issues and events. The programme X-Rays the activities of government agencies and parastatals. She is the founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chike Okagbue Foundation ( COF), a foundation she set up to honour the memory of her late father; Chike Okagbue. The Foundation in line with the vision of her father focuses on Education. Chinelo Bob-Osamor is happily married to Bob Osamor esq. Deputy Director- General, Nigerian Law School and their union is blessed with three lovely Children. Here’s wishing her a happy birthday and looking forward to the second half of her life and the benefits that will impart on the society.