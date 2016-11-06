Ogbaga is a Gift to Humanity, says Umahi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Umahi has described the First Former Minister of state for Power from the State, Chief Godwin Obama as a special gift to the state as he has impacted positively to the society and humanity.

Umahi stated this during the 60th birthday celebration of the former Minister at the Akanu Ibiam International conference center in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. The celebration witnessed people

from all walks of life, politicians, friends and well wishers as well

as religious leaders.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney –General, Barrister Augustine Nwankwegu extolled the

contributions of the Former Minister in the development of the state and the country.

The governor noted that posterity would continue to remember Ogbaga’sfootprints, which he described as legendary, adding that he has served meritoriously in all the positions he has occupied in the past.

Ogbaga, who was the Coordinator of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization

of Umahi in 2015 for Ebonyi Local government area of the state said he would continue to contribute towards the development of the state and the nation, adding that the celebration was to thank God for keeping him and his family alive and for numerous accomplishments.

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese, Abakaliki, Most. Rev. Michael Oko ro prayed God to protect Ogbaga and his family while the Senior Special Adviser to Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters and Catholic Judicial Vicar, Very Rev.Fr. Abraham Nwali cautioned politicians and Christians against pride and stressed the need for them to be righteous and fervent in prayers to attract God’s blessings.

Ogbaga’s wife, Elizabeth, who was a former Member of the Federal House of Representatives and incumbent Commissioner for Culture and Tourism noted that her husband described her husband as a caring father and

prayed God to bless and grant him many more fruitful years.

The chairman of the occasion, Justice Paul Elechi noted that he knew Ogbaga as his school mate at the prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state, describing him as humble and hardworking. At 60 years, Justice Elechi said that Obama made laudable contributions towards nation-building.