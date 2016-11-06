Kidnappers Strike in Ekiti, Abduct Five as INEC Chief is Freed

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

Suspected kidnappers struck in Ekiti State yesterday, as they abducted five persons while traveling along Ikere-Ise Ekiti road. The latest onslaught was coming barely two days after INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke was seized at Iwaraja town, in Osun state. Omoleke, was however, released by his abductors on Friday, following intensive work from the security agencies.

Sources revealed to newsmen that the five abducted persons include a Pastor, simply referred to as Ojo, his driver, Jimoh and three others. They were said to have been seized while traveling in two vehicles at a location along Ise Ekiti road, in Ise/Orun local government area of Ekiti state.

The motive for the abduction was not immediately known as at the time of filing this report, as those kidnapped are believed not to belong to the category of well-known or wealthy individuals in the society.

But the incident has been confirmed by the state police command. Spokesperson for the command, DSP Alberto Adeyemi, told newsmen that two of the abducted persons had been recovered while his men were on the trail of the hoodlums towards securing safe release of the three others. He, however, denied knowledge of whether a pastor or imam was among those kidnapped, urging residents to help the police by exposing strange faces and movements around them.

He warned criminals to immediately give up their evil tendencies or relocate from the state in their own interest, saying the day of their nemesis is near if they fail to turn over a new leaf.