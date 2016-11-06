El-Rufai: I Resisted Strong Corrupt Elements as FCT Minister

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai disclosed at the weekend that as a former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there were stiff opposition from corrupt influences against the change of status-quo and modus operandi of the public service institutions in Abuja.

El-Rufai who stated this at the biography of a book on his late foster father, Mallam Yahaya Hamza in Kaduna, said he stood his ground because he was determined to reposition the public service in Abuja.

The governor in his speech entitled ‘Tribute to a father, protector and teacher’ said with a sound education and the good moral upbringing he got from his extended family, he was able to cross obstacles that came his way.

“From Baba, we learnt to work hard and serve with integrity and purpose. He taught us the true meaning of love, till this day I consider all of his biological children my own dear siblings. With these virtues instilled in me throughout my childhood, I grew to become a focused young man. I carried on what I had learnt, to my years of serving the nation as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory” the governor said.

The late Hamza, a renowned educationalist and former permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, was also a teacher at the famous Government College, Keffi in the 1950s. He died in August 2015 barely two months after the inauguration of Governor El-Rufai.

The governor also recalled that he was eight years old when he lost his biological father. “Losing my father at such a tender age could have steered the course of my life in the wrong direction, but this was not so in my case.

“I come from a close-knit extended family so, I wasn’t allowed to feel the void of losing a protector and provider as I was immediately placed in the loving home of my uncle Alhaji Hamza Gidado; Mallam Yahaya Hamza’s own father.

“After living with Mallam Yahaya’s father for a few years, I eventually moved in with Mallam Yahaya as I developed a strong bond with his son. As a young boy trying to find my way in a complex society, Mallam Yahaya Hamza with love and discipline was able to guide me on the right path. He took what I consider one of the best decisions in my life; sending my young head strong self to Barewa College.

“I say to you today, that I will not be who I am without the solid foundation I received at Barewa College. Till this very hour, I remain eternally grateful to my father Mallam Yahaya Hamza.Baba, made sure we lacked nothing and at the same time reminded us to be thankful of how blessed we were. He was my protector, friend, counsellor and most importantly my teacher”

The occasion was attended by many dignitaries including members of the Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA) an alumni association of the college where Hama‎za thought between 1950s and the 1960s.