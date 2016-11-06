CP: We Are Closing in on Bombers of Ekiti Police Station

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared that his men are closing in on the perpetrators of the invasion of Ido Ekiti police station in Ido/Osi Local Government area on October 14, 2016 .

The gunmen, numbering 40 , had on that day attacked the police station at about 7.30pm with explosive device and headed straight to the armoury , where arms and ammunition were reported to have been

carted away.

A police inspector who was on guard was killed during the heinous operation .

However, the Police had immediately denied that arms and ammunition were carted away during the operation, saying those arms already been taken to the headquarters in Ado Ekiti during a mop-up operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Etop James.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the Command’s spokesman, ASP Alberto Adeyemi, said though none of the perpetrators of the nefarious act had been apprehended, be assured that they will be arrested soon.

Adeyemi said investigations have reached advanced stage and that they have been able to gather enough clues as to the whereabouts of the criminal gang.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. But we are pleased with the level of investigations that have been conducted by our officers.

“We are getting enough clues and I can reliably inform you that we are closing in on them. I want to say that very soon, these criminals will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, he disclosed.

The PPRO pleaded with the residents of Ekiti to always volunteer veracious information to the police to fortify their intelligence gathering and prompt them into taking proactive actions to stem the tide of crime in the state.