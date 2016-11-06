Buhari: Nigeria Destined for Greatness Despite Challenges

Seeks citizens’ confidence in his govt

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja and Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the enormity of the challenges facing Nigeria, he is optimistic that the country is destined to achieve greatness.

Speaking in Sokoto yesterday where he commissioned the N4.8 billion Kalambaina 500 housing estate, the president urged Nigerians to have faith in his administration’s commitment to tackling the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country.

Buhari said his government was committed to providing positive change that would impact on all Nigerians. He also expressed his resolve to fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.

“Looking forward, despite the enormity of the challenges facing us we are optimistic that by the grace of God our nation is destined to achieve greatness. Today economic recession is affecting our economy. But we are resolved to overcome challenges, fight corruption and ensure good governance for the benefit of our citizens. Our administration is poised to bring positive changes to all Nigerians,” he said.

Noting that Nigeria was in the 1960s and 70s known for peaceful and harmonious co-existence, he said the citizens then were guided by certain principles and culture of discipline, patriotism and commitment to one nation.

On the N4.8 billion Kalambaina 500 housing estate initiated by the Aliyu Wammako administration and completed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Buhari said hailed Tambuwal for the feat achieved in the housing sector. He described it as a demonstration of humility which was in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “Every government has the sacred responsibility of addressing the welfare of the governed in all possible ways. Provision of shelter to the teeming populace is in this context a priority for a purposeful leadership.

He further acknowledged the giant and monumental strides of Governor Waziri and his resolve to promote the change agenda in Sokoto state.

He said the provision of shelter to the people was a priority to any leadership and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the facility.

“Tambuwal is worth of commendation for making all the necessary sacrifices worthy of a leader. He is a demonstration of humility in fulfilment of our promises to the people”, he stated.

The president used the occasion to congratulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, whose 10 year anniversary on the throne coincided with the commissioning.

On the contributions of the Sultan to the unity, peace and harmonious co-existence of Nigerians, Buhari described the monarch as a true reflection of a leader threading the path of his fore bearers.

He noted that the monarch and the traditional institutions had been playing critical role in the development of Nigeria as a nation.

“The Sultan remains a bridge builder of peace, unity, harmony and religious tolerance.The relevance of the caliphate in the scheme of things in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized,”Buhari averred.

Earlier, Tambuwal said the state government deemed it fit to complete the housing projects to meet the housing needs of the people.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to continue to support the federal government for the desired change.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring peace and stability in the country, saying the fight against insurgency was almost over.

“Mr President, you promise to fight against corruption and insecurity and what we are having today is an indication that you have won the battle and the fight against insurgency is almost over.

“We will continue to support you to restore peace and security in the country,” Tambuwal stated.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, said the presence of people from all parts of the country at the occasion was an indication that Nigeria is one entity.

The monarch made the remark at a durbar organised in celebration of his 10th anniversary at the Shehu Kangiwa square, Sokoto.

According to him, Nigerians have no other country and should strive to safeguard the unity of Nigeria at all times.

“We have no country but Nigeria and those clamouring for a divided Nigeria must see this programme today which has brought many political and traditional leaders from all over the country.

“We believe Nigeria has more good people than bad ones. We must come together to rid the nation of the bad people so that Nigeria can progres,”he said.

The monarch posited that the reason for agitation across the country was as a result of poverty, extremism and misgovernance.

He noted that President Muhammad Buhari had started a journey to rid the country of poverty, corruption and insecurity.

The monarch pledged the continued support of the traditional leaders to the Federal Government and urged political leaders to be fair and just to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation.

The ceremony was graced by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governors of Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, Niger, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Abia, Imo and Rivers states.

Others were Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Shehu of Borno, Etsu Nupe, Emirs of Bauchi, Gwandu, Argugugu, Gusau, Misau, Gombe, Zuru, Oni of Ife, Olu of Warri, Chairman Council of Traditional Leaders South east, among others.