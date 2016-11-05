Waiting for Ibori’s Release

It was only last Monday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revived its nerves to revisit the case of former governor of Abia State, Mr Orji Uzor Kalu who was arraigned on a 34-count charge bothering on the diversion of over N3.2 billion from the Abia State Government’s treasury during his tenure as governor. He was charged along with his former Finance Commissioner, Jones Ude, and his private company, Slok Nigeria Ltd.

Kalu was in the Class of ’99 Governors.

When that set of governors stepped down in 2007, after their two-terms, not less than fifteen of the governors were arrested, detained and arraigned at the time for various cases of fraud and barefaced looting of public treasury. The malaise continued with the next set of governors, many of who stepped down in 2007 and 2011.

The EFCC, it seems relishes in sensationalising the arrest and arraignment of politically exposed persons with the undeclared aim of demonising them before the public and after achieving the media hype that usually follows such arraignments, then the EFCC either settles down to investigate the cases proper, or realises that the evidence required to nail the accused persons is as elusive as virgins in maternity wards. Were it not so, how come since 2003/2007/2011, the EFCC has not quite succeeded in convicting a single former governor, despite the sometimes obvious cases of the rape of the public till by the former governors. The only person seemingly convicted in what looked like a slap on the wrist was Chief Lucky Igbinedion, then governor of Edo State who had to go on a plea bargain in a clearly warped “arrangee” judicial faux pas.

Till date, the Jolly Nyames (Taraba), Joshua Dariyes (Plateau), Saminu Turakis (Jigawa), Chimaroke Nnamanis (Enugu), Ali Modu Sherifs (Borno), Boni Harunas and Murtala Nyakos (Adamawa), Attahiru Bafarawas (Sokoto), Rasheed Ladojas and Christopher Alao-Akalas (Oyo); Gbenga Daniels (Ogun), Achike Udenwas (Imo) etc. etc., have continued to trudge on unhindered in the Nigerian political space with some having moved over to the senate to become distinguished lawmakers, or simply stayed back at home to be political regents of some sort. Today, they call the shots and dictate the political rhythm of the land. What happened to all the trailer-load of accusations against them? Were they frivolous? Or they just mastered the act of settling or stalling the judicial process?

In fact, one of them, Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State had secured a perpetual injunction since 2007, forbidding anybody from questioning how he ruled the rich oil state for eight years. It is only now that the EFCC is mulling the idea of challenging that injunction.

But there was one unlucky (?) former governor: James Ibori, who governed Delta State for eight years. He was a charming governor, with great prospect for higher national service. The agitation for power rotation in the country at the time had silently triggered some undeclared war of intrigues among the leading political characters in the South-south geo-political zone at the time.

Like his colleagues, he too was accused of stealing plenty of government money for which he was arrested and locked up in Kaduna prison. He was prosecuted and an Asaba High court declared that he was innocent of the 72-count charge against him. Many did not believe the verdict. He was ordered rearrested.

Fearing that another trial had extra carbon input of political opponents, he fled the country, hoping that he would be better protected by the laws of strangers than that of his fatherland. He was wrong. The conspiracy of the outside world ensured that his ensconced stay in Dubai was shattered. He was then and there arrested and the rest became history. It was one fall for the Ogidigboigbo that shook the political landscape in Nigeria. Like the fall of a Shakespearan hero, Ibori pulled several acolytes like his sister, wife, mistress and even lawyer along with him into the British prison.

But in about half a dozen weeks from now, that history will go into the second episode. He is almost done serving the term and so should be out of the prison shortly. But there is a snag: there is the yet-to-be-concluded asset-confiscation case.

Worse still, the British establishment has long realised that the Ibori case was more political than it was judicial. They have since found that even the so-called investigation that led to the arrest and prosecution and eventual conviction lacked in substance and evidence. They have found that even the prosecuting officers were compromised. So were the police. They received bribes to make the case against Ibori look so red. The British government now seems to be in a bind on the Ibori case. That also explains why for the third year running, the asset-confiscation case has not made any progress, unlike the “wash-and-take” speed of the money laundering case.

All the investigative and Prosecution officers in the case, led by the duo of Ms Sasha Wass (QC) and Esther Schutzer-Weismann were all dismissed from the Ibori case earlier in the year. Their offence: they misled the court of appeal, the Southwark Crown Court, the Administrative Court in taking wrong judicial actions and decisions. They also refused to disclose evidence of bribery and corruption against the British Police, presenting a blatantly false case against Mr Bhadresh Gohil, Ibori’s lawyer.

In fact, for helping to lengthen Ghohil’s detention in prison based on the unprofessional conduct of the prosecutors, Ghohil was awarded twenty thousand pounds damages recently.

Clearer and bolder, it is becoming almost certain that the British government put the cart before the horse by hastily jailing Ibori before looking for the elusive incriminating evidence against him. As it stands, the British government is worried and even angry that the Fourteen Million pounds it spent in investigating and jailing Ibori cannot be recovered from the many alleged assets of Ibori.

The fact that the cases of corruption have been established against the British Police and the fact that the prosecuting team compromised ethical standards by withholding vital information, is helping those who have served their jail terms like Ibori’s sister, wife, mistress etc, to consider appealing their convictions, for a review of the cases. Indeed, a British judge was said to have declared that the wrong man (Ibori) was in jail. Corroborating, Gohil had declared that what happened was “egregious miscarriage of justice”.

So the question is if the British government did not have their facts against Ibori, why the wild hype that sensationalised the case to the high heavens? Pray, with what evidence was Ibori jailed if the British government is only now scouting for the incriminating facts? And this is why the asset-declaration case seems jinxed as there is no supportive evidence to drive the prosecution. Nigerians, nay the judicial public is watching to see the tweak the British government will apply to this case.

All things considered, Ibori’s return or at least release from prison is being awaited with bated breath not only by his family, but by his many fans, hoping however that political studs are not thrown into the works hereafter by those who feel the return of Ibori will rework the political equations of our polity.