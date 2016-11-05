Hyundai Motors Nigeria Names Sata Motors new Benin Dealer

Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) has named Sata Motors Nigeria Limited as its provincial dealer in Benin, Edo State.

Sata Motors would provide sales and aftermarket services for Hyundai Motors in the ancient city of Benin.

Head of Sales and Marketing Jatin Nadkarni who recently presided over the sign-on ceremony at the Hyundai Motors Nigeria showroom in Lagos said the appointment of an independent sales agent for the ancient city of Benin and its environ was crucial to the growing Hyundai clientele.

He urged the new agent to carve a niche for the brand by positioning Hyundai and its service facility for outstanding customer experience.

“The essence of pushing boundaries is to emphasize Hyundai brand direction geared towards providing new values and experiences to yet more customers of today through ways that are unique to the brand to go beyond customers’ expectations,” Mr. Nadkarni reasoned.

The endorsement of Sata Motors Benin brings to six numbers of Hyundai provincial sales agents at various locations in Nigeria including, Ikeja, Ilorin, Awka, Warri and Uyo.

Mr. Nadkarni said it is imperative to inaugurate quality aftermarket shop in line with expanding Nigerian economy and increasing new car sales that is approaching 50,000 vehicles annually.

Also adding that modern day vehicles require sophisticated diagnostic equipment and trained technicians, HMNL sales and marketing helmsman said a rapidly evolving economy as Nigeria can’t leave such vital service in the hands of small independents aftermarket shops.

He said investments in equipment for this type of technology are huge and could be out-of- reach of most independent repair shops which explain why Sata Motors is appropriate to fill the vacuum to provide discerning customers with affordable and convenient car care repair.

An emerging enterprise with predisposition for excellent service delivery, Sata Motors currently has one of the best after sales service facilities in Benin with standard OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), body repair facilities and a dedicated training centre.

The management of Sata Motors has however said it wasn’t just motivated by the volume of sale but ready to offer excellent aftermarket service and customer satisfaction.

“We are an established market with proclivity for what customers want in terms of efficient automotive services otherwise called 5-star experience,” the Sata management affirmed.

The company has meanwhile promised to woo discerning customers for Hyundai in Benin axis and consequently raise the brand’s profile among competitions.