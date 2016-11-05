GOtv Customer Fair: Daddy Showkey, Helen Paul, Aki & Pawpaw Delight Abuja Residents

Abuja joined the fun train on Saturday, as GOtv hosted residents at its Customer Fair to mark the fifth anniversary of its operation in Nigeria.

The event which drew huge numbers of fun lovers from across the Federal Capital Territory to Top Rank Hotel, Utako, delivered fun aplenty, as top entertainers and celebrities delighted residents.

In action were GOtv brand ambassador, Daddy Showkey; Oritsefemi, Aki and Pawpaw, Helen Paul and MC Acapella.

The event started with Naija FM’s DJ Kentalky dishing out a heady mix of music. The combination of MC Acapella and Helen Paul drew tremendous laughter from the audience.

Daddy Showkey and Oritsefemi also drew ecstatic dances from the audience with their hit songs. Daddy Showkey took the audience down memory lane with a performance of his old hit-songs, such as ‘Showkey’ and ‘Fire Fire’

Aki and Pawpaw augmented the event with their comedy routine. There was a dancing competition and the giving out of free GOtv decoders and other gifts to lucky winners. Subscribers who had difficulties with their hardware or service were attended to by the GOtv Clinic set up at the venue for that purpose. The next installment of the Customer Fair will take place in Lagos on November 5, 2016.

Speaking on the celebration, the managing director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “MultiChoice customers are at the center of all the organization does, that is why the company has put together a series activities to say thank you to all subscribers who have stayed with GOtv since its launch in 2011.”

Also speaking on the GOtv fifth anniversary celebration, Mr Akinola Salu, General Manager, GOtv said there are many reasons for GOtv to roll out drums to celebrate, going by the success the brand has achieved over the last five years.

“Despite the fact that the country is going through a very challenging time, we have kept our prices. We have further gone ahead to ensure that everybody within different strata of the economy can afford GOtv. We recently launched GOtv Lite.

This is a selection of twenty channels and these channels are for every member of the family just for #400 monthly. If you decide to subscribe in bulk, you can do a quarterly subscription for #1050 and for a year, you pay #3100. You can’t get anything better than this anywhere.”

GOtv was launched in Nigeria in 2011 to make digital TV service affordable for low income earners in Nigeria. So far, the innovated digital TV provider has become so popular among subscribers across the country both in rural and urban areas.

Five years after it was launched, GOtv Nigeria has been able to strategically spread out it network to 24 states and the FCT with households in over 50 cities across the county already in its subscriber base.

Abuja is among other cities across Nigeria with a larger coverage of GOtv network with virtually all its satellite towns and villages on the GOtv digital TV network service.