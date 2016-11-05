CIG Motors Exhibit Expanded Models at Abuja Auto 

C I G Motors Nigeria Limited, sole distributors of GAC Motor in Nigeria has said it stormed this year’s Abuja Motor Fair with expanded model range for the benefit of auto enthusiasts in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

Senior Sales Manager of the company, Mr. Phillip Eboka, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja at the venue of the Abuja Motor Fair, said although the company showcased two models at the last year’s fair it enlarged the model range to four to the excitement of auto lovers.

Eboka listed the models to include the Trumpchi GS5 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and GA3S Sedan, GS4 SUV, GA3 sedan, stressing that all models set new standards in their various segment in terms of safety, performance, comfort and reliability.

According to the Sales Manager, GAC Motor brand of vehicles are extremely competitive in the global market, as the competitive pricing and readily available consummate sales service enable GAC brands enjoy the advantages on cost performance among mid-high class vehicles.

“Our customers are excited about these models. This year we have on display four models up from two we displayed last year. Clearly our vehicles have comparative advantage in that they boost low emissions while ensuring optimal performances and safety. They are more efficient, powerful, and roomier. It is evident that GAC Motor demonstrates cutting-edge techniques and professional spirit in the modern automotive manufacturing industry” he said.

Eboka noted that quite a number of visitors at Transcorp Hilton, this year’s venue of the fair have the capacity to actually buy the products, stressing that most of the visitors are potential customers.

He stated that GAC motor range models boost top of the range luxury in terms of passive and active safety features, adding that they all come with affordable prices making them the desired automobile for Nigerians, especially at a time of recession where people are being mindful of their spending.

According to him, all the vehicles have undergone the rigorous crash tests in China under the China New Car Assessment Programme (C-NCAP), and have successfully received 5-star safety rating.

He stated that the new sensational sedan, GA3 is powered by a 1.6L petrol engine, with a Dual Continuity Variable Valve Timing and a front vented disc brake/rear disc brake. Coming with a fuel tank of 50 litres and truck space of 450 litres, the car offers features beyond its contemporaries and is competitively priced.

The GS5, he said is powered by a 2.0 litre engine with automatic transmission, the GS5 delivers amazing performance with low fuel consumption. A 4-cylinder, in line DOHC normal aspirated engine, has a maximum power of 108/6300 kw/rpm with a torque of 187/4500, Nm/rpm, while the top speed is 180 kw/h. The GS5 comes in front wheel i and i-4WD, which account for the low fuel consumption even as an urban SUV.

The GA3S is a sporty compact sedan, a 1.6 litre engine with an output of 122hp, mated to a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual, while the GS4 comes with two four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine options having capacity of 1.3-liters and 1.5-liters. Both engines can be coupled to either a 7-speed DCT or 7-speed automatic gearbox.

CIG Motors, representatives of GAC in Nigeria is providing the best after sale service to the customers at it Victoria Island office.