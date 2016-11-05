AfricaMagic Igbo, New Telenovela, Bollywood Movie Channels Launch On GOtv 

Leading pay-TV provider, GOtv has introduced three new channels: AfricaMagic Igbo, Eva+, a new telenovela channel, and B4U Movies, a Bollywood channel.

Fans of AfricaMagic will get huge doses of entertainment via the addition of the newly-rebranded AfricaMagic Igbo on GOtv Value and GOtv Plus packages on GOtv Channel 11. The channel adds to the growing line-up of AfricaMagic channel portfolio on GOtv, including AfricaMagic Epic on GOtv Channel 9, which is rooted in culture and home to the best epic movies from the continent, AfricaMagic Family on GOtv Channel 2. AfricaMagic Igbo also joins two other indigenous language channels-Africa Magic Hausa on GOtv Channel 4 and AfricaMagic Yoruba on GOtv channel 5.

Subscribers on GOtv Plus package will also have access to a new Bollywood channel, B4U Movies on GOtv Channel 24. The channel brings viewers the best of Bollywood films from the latest blockbusters to classic flicks. B4U Movies offers a diverse range of films for Bollywood fans as well as an unprecedented access to the magic of Bollywood with star-studded interviews, exclusive footage, behind the scenes and the making of films. B4U has an unmatched library of over 1000 films. This month, subscribers will enjoy Don 2, featuring Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra on 2 November at 7pm; No Problem featuring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutta and Akshay Khanna on 12 November at 7pm, the blockbuster Deewana with Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti on 25 November at 7pm and more.

Starting November 1, Subscribers on the GOtv Plus package will experience the best of Latin American telenovelas on Eva+ which airs on GOtv Channel 13. Eva+ offers high production value Latin American telenovelas fully dubbed in English and Portuguese languages, and will be the first channel in AMC Networks International – UK’s (AMCNI UK) regional portfolio to be available on MultiChoice’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform.

Eva+ will air double bills of four telenovela titles every weekday and marathons over the weekend, including Buscando a Maria (Searching Maria) from Tuesday, November 1 at 10:20am every weekday then on Saturdays at 5am and Sundays at 3pm. Cuando me Enamoro (Timeless Love) will go on air from Thursday, December 1 at 10:20am and 4:00pm on weekdays, Saturdays at 05:00am and Sundays at 3:00pm local time.

Louise Cottrell, Vice President, Affiliate Sales for AMCNI UK, said: “We are delighted to expand our telenovela offerings and partner with MultiChoice in introducing Eva+ to the African market. Telenovelas are increasingly popular in the region, so it’s exciting that with Eva+ offered on GOtv in addition to DStv, we will now be able to reach brand new viewers with our top quality content.”

“With our focus now on putting our customer first, we are delighted to be adding Eva+ on to our platforms.” John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that telenovelas have always been a hit with GOtv and DStv subscribers.

“Telenovelas have always been a sensation with our subscribers and we hope this addition further demonstrates our commitment to bringing programming that will make viewers eager to tune in to DStv and GOtv,” he said.