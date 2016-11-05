Afenifere Chieftain, Olaniwun Ajayi, Passes on at 91

Buhari commiserates with Ogun State

Frontline Afenifere leader, Sir Olaniwun Ajayi is dead. The octogenarian passed on yesterday at the ripe age of 91.

The late Afenifere chieftain was born in Isara Remo, Ogun State on April 8, 1925 to Mr. Benjamin Ajayi, a farmer and Mariam Efundolamu, who traded in farm produce.

He had his early education at Islamic Primary School, Epe. After spending only three months there, he later enrolled into a primary school in Ode Remo, Ogun State in 1937 where he completed his primary education. It was also gathered that due to his brilliance, Ajayi was engaged by the school authority as a teacher.

One of the nephews of late Olaniwun, Mr. Adebari Ajayi, described his death as a great loss, not only to his family, but Israra and the entire Remoland.

“Papa was a great catalyst to the development of his hometown, Isara and the entire Remoland. It will be difficult to fill the vacuum he has left behind here in Isara and Nigeria in general. He will be greatly missed”, he said.

As the death of the octogenarian reverberates across the land, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ajayi and the entire Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, on the passage of one of its oldest surviving members.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president also commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State on the demise of their illustrious son, author, legal practitioner, elder statesman and nationalist.

Buhari paid tribute to Ajayi’s inspirational and dedicated work to entrench and strengthen democracy in Nigeria through his passionate engagements in Afenifere, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and The Patriots.

Guided by Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s principle, the president believed that the late revered Yoruba leader effectively combined his sharp commentary on the state of affairs in Nigeria with uncommon patriotism while working tenaciously to further unity, development and prosperity in the nation.

Buhari urged those mourning Ajayi to emulate his lifelong commitment to dialogue, democracy and development, which are key ingredients for national growth.