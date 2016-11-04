Ondo 2016: APC Accuses INEC  of Recruiting Ad Hoc Staff from Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Friday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State of recruiting and training ad hoc staff for the Ondo governorship election in Lagos State. The allegation was contained in statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya.

“We have it on good authority that INEC is recruiting ad hoc staff from Ojokoro LCDA, which was created out of Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos, and we know that the elements working with some INEC officials are closely linked to some of Olusola Oke’s supporters in Lagos and Osun State. “We know that, ad hoc staff are usually officials of Federal Government agencies in the state, neighboring states and youth corp members. But we could not imagine why Lagos State is being used for surreptitious recruitment by INEC”, he said.

