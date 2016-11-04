Omagbemi Frees Angels, Queens for Federation Cup Final

Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Florence Omagbemi has elected to release players of Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens in the senior women national team camp for Sunday’s potentially explosive women Federation Cup final between both teams in Lagos.

The member of FIFA Technical Study said the ladies would be allowed to leave the team’s camp in Abuja to travel to Lagos for the big clash, which starts at 1pm at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday.

That decision has freed Angels’ half dozen of goalkeeper Ibubeleye Whyte, defenders Osinachi Ohale, Ugo Njoku and Gladys Akpa and midfielders Chioma Wogu and Glory Iroka to be part of the glamour event, to be attended by the Governors of Lagos, Anambra, Nasarawa, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

Bayelsa Queens’ duo of goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan and playmaker Osarenoma Igbinovia will also be on duty.

The involvement of the Super Falcons’ stars will certainly boost the quality of the final match, and ensure the two teams do not miss their Falconets’ players who travel to Papua New Guinea for the 8th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on the same day. Coach Rolandson Odeh has to name replacements for Lilian Atule, Joy Bokiri and Yetunde Adeboyejo, while Edwin Okon will have to do without defender Patience Kalu.